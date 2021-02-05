Vicus Capital Purchases 211 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Square were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $80,726,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Square by 140.2% in the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 459,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 623.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

SQ stock opened at $237.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.35.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,575,587 shares of company stock valued at $333,839,466. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

