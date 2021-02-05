Vicus Capital Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SEA were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $243.96 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $246.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.83 and a 200-day moving average of $170.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.58.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.