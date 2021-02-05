Vicus Capital Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

