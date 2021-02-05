Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price rose 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $65.79. Approximately 1,185,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,760,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

VIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $61,448.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,874 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 435,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,865,000 after purchasing an additional 212,472 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,059,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,851,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

