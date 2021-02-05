Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

VIRT stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.