Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 7,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

VST opened at $21.09 on Friday. Vistra has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $47,980,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Vistra by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,187 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 815,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,882,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,067,000 after acquiring an additional 489,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.