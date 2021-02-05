Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 170 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) received a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.79 ($2.28).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 135.82 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.72. The company has a market capitalization of £36.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

