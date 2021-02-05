Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €183.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €183.00 ($215.29) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOW3. Independent Research set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €179.19 ($210.81).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €164.64 ($193.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is €153.48 and its 200-day moving average is €143.56. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €174.40 ($205.18).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

