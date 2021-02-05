Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Acquires 2,200 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 129.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in SAP were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 340.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.38.

Shares of SAP traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.83. 5,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,036. The company has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

