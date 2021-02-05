Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Acquires Shares of 10,000 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,102.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,861. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.