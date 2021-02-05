Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after buying an additional 6,162,161 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,956 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 687,184 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,466,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.34. 177,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,958,971. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $139.01 and a one year high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.47.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

