Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Purchases Shares of 7,035 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,035 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.52 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

