Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 164,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. The Kraft Heinz makes up about 3.3% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 70,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of -82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

