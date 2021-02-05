vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Down 6.5%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.44. 5,899,263 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 5,384,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $180.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,875,000 shares of company stock worth $3,000,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

