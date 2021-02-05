W. P. Carey (WPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.046 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

