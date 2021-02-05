W.W. Grainger, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.88 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.00.

Shares of GWW opened at $372.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.09 and its 200 day moving average is $376.75. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 879.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

