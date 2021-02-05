Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,050,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 18,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.