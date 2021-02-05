Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $1,536,000. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.13. 91,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,935. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $404.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

