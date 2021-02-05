Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

