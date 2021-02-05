Watchman Group Inc. Sells 1,524 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

