Waters Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.50 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $9.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

Shares of WAT opened at $286.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.46. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

