Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.32-9.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.31. Waters also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.32-9.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.83.

WAT opened at $286.45 on Friday. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day moving average of $227.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

