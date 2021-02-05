Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. Waters also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.32-9.57 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.83.

WAT stock opened at $286.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

