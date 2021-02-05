Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Watsco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $264.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.