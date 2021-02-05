Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $264.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

