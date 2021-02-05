Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $243.02 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $264.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. Stephens began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

