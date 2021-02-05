WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Trading 5.9% Higher

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $316.55 and last traded at $315.50. 129,294 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 123,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.33. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.