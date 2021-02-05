WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 164.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 557,837 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,026,000 after acquiring an additional 407,367 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 268,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $86.75 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

