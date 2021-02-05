WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Posts Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WEC opened at $86.75 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

