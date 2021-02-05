WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) Shares Up 0.1%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.03 and last traded at C$7.91. Approximately 754,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 746,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Pi Financial set a C$9.35 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.73.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WELL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

