Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Wellness Center USA shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 63,545 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

