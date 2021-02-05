Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $120.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.83.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,678 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

