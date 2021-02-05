Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.97 million.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial raised Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.54.

TSE WDO opened at C$9.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.85 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

