WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 18,251 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 65,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,022. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

