WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Southern Copper comprises 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $1,998,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 720.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after buying an additional 482,338 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 860.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after buying an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,410. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $86,656.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,043,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,827,511.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 899,664 shares of company stock worth $52,794,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.