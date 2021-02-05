WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $688,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 115,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,157,476. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

