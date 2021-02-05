WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 1,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,551. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $41.59.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.