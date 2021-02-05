WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,544,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,406,242. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

