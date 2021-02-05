WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $420,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 43,477 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,404,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.41. 21,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.84 and a 200 day moving average of $359.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

