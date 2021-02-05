WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.