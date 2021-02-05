WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,896. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $183.27 and a 52-week high of $367.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.24.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

