West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $361.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

