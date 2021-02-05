West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.50. 2,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,158. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

