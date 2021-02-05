Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Increased to $1.70 by Analysts at CIBC

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $1.50 to $1.70 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFSTF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

