Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:WES opened at $16.07 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.