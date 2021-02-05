Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Gap Up to $2.81

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $4.38. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 12,046 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $41.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.40.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,808 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises about 3.8% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 12.18% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.