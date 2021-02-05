Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

