Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,949 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 68,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $67.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.43. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

