Whittier Trust Co. Buys 17,113 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 142.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

