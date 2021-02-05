Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 39.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $403.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.52. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

